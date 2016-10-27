India orders the Staffers of Pak High Commission to leave India over espionage charges

New Delhi, October 27: After finding certain crucial documents regarding the BSF, from the staffers of the Pak High Commission, the duo were asked to leave India over charges of espionage.

As a result the Delhi police had summoned the Pakistan High Commission Abdul Basit to the Ministry of External Affairs office.

Detailed report regarding the espionage moves by the high commission staffer were sent to the External Affairs Ministry for initiating further action, which resulted in asking them to leave India.