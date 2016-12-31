India panic-stricken over expecting Modiji’s address to nation, tweets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal
New Delhi, December 30: People are experiencing great chaos after the knowing the information that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation on the 2017 New Year Eve, says a tweet from the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal.
मोदी जी के शाम के भाषण को लेकर लोगों में ज़बरदस्त दहशत है। पता नहीं आज क्या बोलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Ccw9Hv2TwW
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 31, 2016
Tags: #ArvindKajriwal, #Modi, #Modiji