India Pay Back : Bangladesh backs India’s surgical strike across LoC in Pak 

Dhaka, Sep 29: India has “all legal and globally accepted right” to respond to any attack on her sovereignty and territory, Bangladesh said after the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes against terror bases across the LoC but called for “restraint” from all sides.

“India has got all legal, internationally accepted right to make a response to any attack on her sovereignty and her soil,” Iqbal Chowdhury, Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.

Commenting on the Kashmir issue, he said it is a “bilateral dispute” and there has been a “violation from the other side”.

“It (Kashmir issue) has been a long, continued dispute and there has been a… violation from the other side and Bangladesh always believes that any aggression or attack on the sovereignty of the independence and legal right of a country is not acceptable and Bangladesh always feels that any country must honour and respect the sovereignty of a third country,” he said.

Chowdhury said after Bangladesh premier Hasina came to power, she had asserted that Bangladeshi soil will not be allowed to house any terrorist group and to plan or organise any attack or activity on the Indian side, and has been “very committed on this point that (there is) zero tolerance to any (such) type of activity.”