India plans fresh bid at United Nations against Masood Azhar

New Delhi, January 6: After a Chinese snub, India is likely to go back to the UN to have Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar — the alleged mastermind of the Pathankot terror attack — declared as an international terrorist.

“We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” a source in the Ministry of External Affairs told IANS.

However, the government has not decided when to apply to the UN Security Council again after China again blocked the move to have sanctions imposed against the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief — one of the three terrorists freed in exchange of passengers of an hijacked Indian Airline plane in 1999.

China last week blocked the Indian proposal at the Council, sparking sharp reaction from New Delhi. India said the Chinese move reflected “double standards” because Beijing was itself a victim of terrorism,

China on Thursday refuted the Indian allegations and said it took a “just” stand by blocking New Delhi’s bid.

“Allegation that China adopts double standards on the UN Security Council 1267 committee listing matter does not stand. China takes action based on solid evidence that is the one standard we use,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in Beijing.

Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar earlier hoped that China “as a responsible and mature nation will understand the double standards are simply self defeating.

“We hope and we are sure that China can be persuaded to see the depth and evil of this menace.

“And we on our side are resolved that we shall never stop saying this that we will continue to point out the absurdity in the UNSC 1267 committee, in which 14 out 15 members voters agree on taking action against Masood Azhar,” Akbar said on Wednesday.

India moved the UN against Azhar last year after seven security personnel were killed when terrorists from Pakistan attacked the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in Punjab on January 2.

The attack was allegedly masterminded by the Jaish and India has said it has clinching evidence against Azhar and his close associates.

JeM was banned by the Security Council in 2001 for its alliance with the Al Qaeda and the Taliban. IANS