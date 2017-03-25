India questions New York Times editorial on Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, March 25: India has reacted sharply to The New York Times’ editorial criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and said the paper’s wisdom to write such a piece was “questionable”.

“All editorials or opinions are subjective. This case is particularly so. The wisdom in doubting the verdicts of genuine democratic exercises, at home or abroad, is questionable,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

The New York Times in the highly critical editorial, titled ‘Modi’s Perilous Embrace of Hindu Extremists’, said since he was elected in 2014, Modi has played a “cagey game, appeasing his party’s hard-line Hindu base while promoting secular goals of development and economic growth”.

The move by Prime Minister Modi’s party to name “firebrand Hindu cleric” Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister is a “shocking rebuke” to religious minorities, the editorial said.

You can read the editorial of New York Times below:

“Since he was elected in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has played a cagey game, appeasing his party’s hard-line Hindu base while promoting secular goals of development and economic growth. Despite worrying signs that he was willing to humor Hindu extremists, Mr. Modi refrained from overtly approving violence against the nation’s Muslim minority. On Sunday, Mr. Modi revealed his hand. Emboldened by a landslide victory in recent elections in India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, his party named a firebrand Hindu cleric, Yogi Adityanath, as the state’s leader. The move is a shocking rebuke to religious minorities and a sign that cold political calculations ahead of national elections in 2019 have led Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party to believe that nothing stands in the way of realizing its long-held dream of transforming a secular republic into a Hindu state.