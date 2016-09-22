India reach 105 for 1 at lunch on First Day

Kanpur, Sep 22 : India reached 105 for 1 at lunch on the first day of the first cricket Test against New Zealand, here today.

The only batsman to be dismissed was opener KL Rahul (32) while other opener Murali Vijay (39 batting) and No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (34 batting) remained undefeated at the break.

The only New Zealand bowler to get a wicket was left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (1/33 in 8 overs).

Brief Scores: India 1st innings 105/1 in 31 overs (KL Rahul 32, M Vijay 39 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 34 batting, Mitchell Santner 1/33) bs New Zealand.