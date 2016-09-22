India reach 105 for 1 at lunch on First Day

September 22, 2016 | By :

Kanpur, Sep 22 :  India reached 105 for 1 at lunch on the first day of the first cricket Test against New Zealand, here today.

The only batsman to be dismissed was opener KL Rahul (32) while other opener Murali Vijay (39 batting) and No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (34 batting) remained undefeated at the break.

The only New Zealand bowler to get a wicket was left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (1/33 in 8 overs).

Brief Scores: India 1st innings 105/1 in 31 overs (KL Rahul 32, M Vijay 39 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 34 batting, Mitchell Santner 1/33) bs New Zealand.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top