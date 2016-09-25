India reach 252/4 at lunch on Day 4

Kanpur, Sep 25 : India were 252 for four in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the first cricket Test against New Zealand at the Green Park stadium, here today.

India, thus, took an overall lead of 308 runs over New Zealand.

Brief scores:

India 318 and 252 for four in 81 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 78, Murali Vijay 76; Ish Sodhi 2/67)

New Zealand: 262 all out in 95.5 overs (Kane Williamson 75, Tom Latham 58; Ravindra Jadeja 5/73, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/93).

