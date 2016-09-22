India reach 291/9 vs New Zealand at stumps on Day 1

Kanpur, Sep 22 : India’s middle order collapsed as they managed 291 for 9 at stumps on day 1 of the opening cricket Test against New Zealand.

The match, which happends to India’s 500th Test, saw Murali Vijay (65) and Cheteshwar Pujara (62) score half-centuries while Rohit Sharma (35) and KL Rahul (32) got out after getting set. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed 40.

For New Zealand, left-arm seamer Trent Boult (3/57) and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (3/77) were the successful bowlers. Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi and Mark Craig got a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 291/9 in 90 overs (M Vijay 65, Cheteshwar Pujara 62, R Ashwin 40, Rohit Sharma 35, Trent Boult 3/57, Mitchell Santner 3/77) vs New Zealand.