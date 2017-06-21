India registers smashing victory against highly seeded German team in the inaugural round of 15th IBCA Chess Olympiad for Visual Impaired, at Macedonia.

June 21, 2017 | By :
representational picture

Ohrid, Mecedonia,June21: Indian started with a strong note by pulling a major upset by posting a smashing victory against highly seeded German team in the inaugural round of 15th IBCA Chess Olympiad for Visual Impaired, at Macedonia.

National champion Kishan Gangolli played a very good positional game against Muller Thorestien.

Young stalwart Soundarya Kumar Pradhan in his maiden appearance, had a crushing victory against Germany’s IshtedMirko in a slav defence game.

On the fourth board, Ashvin Makwana had a well fought draw against Frank in an unorthodox game.

On the top board, veteran Sirish Patil stretched Olliver Muller (Fide Master) of Germany to a long battle and went down fighting.

India 2.5-1.5 victory in the inaugural round was a moral booster for the Indian team. The Indian team will meet Kosovo in the second round. The Indian team has been participating in the Olympiad and their best result was a 5th position finish in 2012 Chennai. T

The president of All India Chess Federation for the blind Charudatta Jadhav and coach of the team Sekhar Sahoo are hopeful to clinch a medal in this tough competition

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top