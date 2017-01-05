India reluctant to give tax incentives to Apple

January 5, 2017 | By :
India reluctant to give tax incentives to Apple

New Delhi , Jan 5:India is resisting Apple Inc.’s demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with the trade minister saying on Thursday that New Delhi may not make exceptions for the U.S. tech giant.

Apple wants to open its own stores in India but has been asked by the government to locally source at least some of the components, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to boost manufacturing in the country.

Apple has sought tax concessions, including lower import and manufacturing duties, to make iPhones locally, according to a government official familiar with the situation.

Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said if India were to agree to any concessions, they would likely apply to all smart phone manufacturers, and not just Apple.

Smartphone component maker Wistron Corp, which counts Apple Inc among its customers, has applied for permission to expand its plant in Bengaluru, a regional government official told Reuters on Monday.

Apple declined to comment.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
Video | 5 Biggest Manufacturing defect of iPhone X Apple won’t tell you
Revealed | Apple expert methods to get better battery life for iPhone
Music, music Apple music all the way!
Riding on success of iPhone X, Apple set new records in its earnings
Top