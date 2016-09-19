India reserves right to retaliate at time and place of its choosing: Army on Uri attack

New Delhi, Sep 19: The combing operations at the Uri base camp has been called off this evening, complete area has been cleared, the Indian Army has said.

Speaking about the operation, DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said, “Infiltration bids have increased this year in comparison to the last three to four years.
He said, “Army says India reserves right to retaliate at time and place of its choosing.”
A little earlier, the National Investigation Agency team arrived at the site of the attack to conduct a probe into the strike which left at least 18 soldiers dead on Sunday.
