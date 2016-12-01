India says no bilateral meeting Ahead of Sartaj Aziz’s visit

New Delhi, Dec 01: Pakistan will have no bilateral meeting with India on the sidelines of the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar where the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz is set to participate on Sunday.

Aziz is leading the Pakistani delegation to the two-day conference of the process that focuses on regional cooperation between Afghanistan and its neighbours for improving connectivity and tackling security threats.

Speaking on the issue, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “No we have not got any request for a bilateral (with Pakistan). Also we are always in favour of talks but not in the atmosphere of terror.

“We will never accept continued cross border terrorism as the new normal. Stop cross border terror and then we can talk,” added the spokesperson.