India sends relief material to Myanmar’s Rakhine state where violence has triggered an outflow of Rohingya refugees

New Delhi, November 25: India has sent relief material consisting of 3,000 family relief packs to Myanmar’s Rakhine state where violence has triggered an outflow of Rohingya refugees.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that “with best wishes from the people of India. Indian Air Force aircraft lands today in Yangon, Myanmar, with 3000 family relief packs consisting of daily essentials including rice, oil, salt, sugar, soap, etc. for distribution amongst the displaced persons in Rakhine state.”

It is documented that more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to the nearest neighbouring Bangladesh. The fleeing is still continuing since the violence started in Rakhine state during August 2016.

As the violence and unrest are existing in Myanmar against Rohingyas, they could not enjoy their citizenship in Myanmar. However, they are given a refugee status in Bangladesh though they lack enough food and drinking water.

Atrocities by the Myanmar military was accused of their merciless attitude towards the Rohingya people.

However, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor of Myanmar Kyaw Tint Swe has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in connection with making the return of these refugees possible.

India has affirmed that the matter should be managed in a sympathetic way. It insisted that certain developmental activities should be launched in Rakhine and circumstances should be formulated for the safe and secure return of the refugees to their own homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Myanmar in September 2017 has conveyed India’s distress over the violence, while he was in a meeting with Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Meanwhile, India has sent relief materials consisting of 3000 family relief packs to Bangladesh to handle the Rohingya refugee crisis.

It was earlier reported that the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh live in misery as they do not have enough good food and drinking water. And their kids under five years are more prone to malnutrition.