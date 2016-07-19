India shining:Chandigarh building , Sikkim national park mountain peak and Nalanda archeological site figure in World Heritage list

New Delhi July 17:Another feather in India’s crowing glory ,the announcement and addition of 3 sites in India to the UNESCO World Heritage list.The sites include Chandigarh’s magnificent Capitol Complex of Le Corbusier fame, the sprawling and picturesque ,Mt Khangchendzonga, third highest peak in the world, located in Sikkim’s national park and the archaeological site at Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University) in Bihar .

India now has 35 sites, including 27 cultural properties, seven natural sites and one mixed site,listed as World Heritage Sites.

India can pride itself and bask in glory that it is the first time any country has got three sites notified by the UNESCO in a single 40th session of the World Heritage Committee meeting in Istanbul , a day after the coup attempt in Turkey.

The Capital Complex was listed as part of 17 trans-continental serial nomination sites.Numerous sites from seven countries France, Switzerland, Belgium,, Argentina, Japan, Germany and India were included in the list to show the global reach of the works of French designer Le Corbusier.

Chandigarh Capital Complex

Located in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana ,The Capitol Complex, spread over 100 acres in Sector 1, is the prime ideal of Chandigarh’s architecture designed by Le Corbusier, in the backdrop of the Shivalik hills a rare and heartwarming sight that is more serene and grandiose.

The buildings at the Capitol Complex include the ,Tower of Shadows, Haryana High Court,Geometric Hill, the Legislative assembly and the Secretariat and Open Hand monument, Punjab .

Those who want to see the Capitol Complex can visit the tourist information centre in Sector 1 with an identity card

Sikkim’s Khangchendzonga National Park(KNP)

Dubbed as the ‘ Abode of the Gods’ this park is the first mixed heritage site in India, and a Biosphere reserve located in Sikkim.

Exhibiting one of the widest altitudinal ranges of any protected area worldwide,KNP boasts of a unique diversity of lowlands, steep valleys and snow-clad mountains, and being the world’s third highest peak, Mt. Khangchendzonga, besides numerous lakes and glaciers.

The KNP, covers 25 per cent of Sikkim’s land area, is home to a significant number of endemic, rare and threatened plant and animal species. The park is home to the musk deer, snow leopard and Himalayan tahr .

A large number of bird and mammal species havebeen recorded from here, said Dr. Mathur, who is also the director of the UNESCO centre at the Wildlife Institute of India.

The park combines the religious and cultural practices of Buddhism as well as the ecological significance and stands out as an outstanding example of traditional knowledge and environmental preservation.

Bihar’s Nalanda University

The ancient Nalanda University was a major Mahavihara or a large Buddhist monastery that functionedas an important centre of learning in the erstwhile kingdom of Magadh, from the 5th to 1200 AD.

It engaged in the organized transmission of knowledge over an uninterrupted period of 800 years.

The historical development of the site testifies to the development of Buddhism into a religion and flourishing of monastic and educational traditions,” said UNESCO on its website.

The ancient seat of learning, one of the world’s oldest universities construction of which began in 5th century AD, flourished under the Gupta dynasty.

The university was destroyed in 12th century in 1193 AD ,by the invading Turkish army led by commander Bakhtiar Khilji.

A World Heritage Site is a location such as a ,city, complex, building,desert, , island, lake,forest, monument, or mountain, that is listed by UNESCO as being of special cultural or physical significance.