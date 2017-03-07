India Should Curb Lanka’s Aggression: Palaniswami To Modi

Chennai, March 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami urged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to reduce Sri Lanka’s “aggressive actions” against innocent Indian fishermen.

In a letter to Narendra Modi today, which was also distributed to the media here, Edappady Palaniswami said: “I strongly urge the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene personally in this sensitive livelihood issue of our fishermen and use all means at the command of the Government of India to stop the unacceptable aggressive actions of the Sri Lankan Navy in the Palk Bay, and to protect the life, limb and liberty of our innocent fishermen.”

The CM of Tamil Nadu said that the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India should be summoned, and the strong feelings of the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu about the unprovoked firing on Indian fishermen conveyed.

His letter comes after an Indian fisherman was shot dead and another injured allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the Palk Straits.

According to AIADM Chief Minister, five fishermen in a mechanized fishing boat set sail for fishing from Rameswaram fishing harbor of Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu.

On Monday night when the Indian fishermen were fishing on the traditional waters in the Palk Bay, a fleet of four Sri Lankan Naval vessels surrounded the fishing boat and opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” on the unarmed fishermen Palaniswamy said.

“Two fishermen received bullet injuries and while Bristo died while being brought to the shore, Saravanan has been admitted to the hospital,” the Tamil Nadu CM added.

Referring to his letter of Sunday highlighting the “escalation in instances of harassment and apprehension” of Indian fishermen, Palaniswami said the killing of a fisherman marks a new low in the “inhuman and cruel act” of the Sri Lankan navy.

“In no circumstances can such unprovoked violence from the Sri Lankan side be tolerated. It is the duty of the Government of India and the government of Tamil Nadu to protect the interests and above all the life and liberty of our citizens,” Palaniswami said.

–IANS