India should not send its troops to join American forces in Afghanistan: PK Sehgal

New Delhi, August 23: Defence expert P.K. Sehgal on Wednesday said that India should not send its troops to join American or NATO forces in Afghanistan as it would be detrimental to Indian interest in the long run. His statement came a day after United States President Donald Trump asked India to provide more financial assistance to bring peace and stability in war-torn Afghanistan.

“India is absolutely and totally unlikely to place any ground troops. Possibly America wants us to do a lot more. India was wanting to do a lot more but Obama government never allowed India the type of space it wanted and that space is now being provided by the Trump administration However, India needs to be very careful that we do not induct ground troops there as part of the American or NATO forces because that would be detrimental to Indian interest in the long run,” Sehgal told ANI.

Speaking from the Fort Myer military base in Arlington, Va., the US President yesterday sought more help from India in Afghanistan. “We will develop a deeper strategic partnership with India, but we want them to help us more in Afghanistan,” he said. “We appreciate India’s important contribution to bringing stability in Afghanistan. But, India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan especially in the area of economic consistence and development,” he added.

It is notable that India has been actively helping Afghanistan in the reconstruction of the terror-torn country.

India aided the overthrow of the Taliban and became the largest regional provider of humanitarian and reconstruction aid to Afghanistan. Indians are working on various construction projects, as part of India’s rebuilding efforts in Afghanistan. (ANI)