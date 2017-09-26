India show true pictures of Pakistan’s terror face, slams Pak for using fake pictures that pushed false narratives

New York/ USA, September 26: India on Monday slammed Pakistan for exposing Pak’s false propaganda at the United Nations and for its nefarious designs in Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s representative Paulomi Tripathi asserted, “Permanent representative of Pakistan (Maleeha Lodhi) in her statement sought to divert attention from their role as the hub of global terrorism. She did so by callously holding up a picture of an injured girl. It was the photo of Rawya abu Joma from Palestine.”

She added, “Pakistan mislead Assembly by displaying the picture to spread falsehoods about India, fake picture to push a false narrative. We are constrained to show a photo that reflects real picture of pain inflicted by nefarious designs of Pakistan on India.”

Tripathi, showing the photo of martyred young Kashmiri Army officer, asserted, “we are constrained to show a photo that reflects real picture of pain inflicted by nefarious designs of Pakistan on India. This is a real picture, of Lt Ummer Fayaz, a young officer from J&K. He was brutally tortured and killed by Pakistan-supported terrorists.”

She pointed out, “This is the reality that the permanent representative of Pakistan sought to obfuscate.”

Meanwhile, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s ambassador/permanent representative to the UN tweeted, “Pakistan uses fake pictures to push false narrative, India uses true pictures of Pakistani terror’s true face.”

In a major goof-up, Lodhi on Sunday had flashed a picture of an injured Gaza girl with no connection to India while alleging that she was a victim of pellet guns in Kashmir.

Exercising her right to reply, hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj blasted Pakistan for its support to terrorism, the Pakistani envoy, on the floor of the UN General Assembly, had held up a photograph of a woman whose face was peppered with alleged pellet gun wounds.

“This is the face of Indian democracy,” Lodhi had claimed.

The picture of 17-year-old Rawya of Gaza, an alleged victim of an Israeli attack, was actually taken by award-winning American photo-journalist Heidi Levine in July, 2014. The picture is available on multiple news websites.

