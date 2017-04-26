India signs MoU on economic co-operation with Sri Lanka

New Delhi, April 26: India and Sri Lanka today marked a MoU on monetary co-operation. The ascension was traded within the sight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan partner Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi.

Prior, the two pioneers held a meeting at Hyderabad House.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he held far-reaching chats with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on approaches to fortify India-Sri Lanka ties for the advantage of the residents.

In morning, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari approached the meeting dignitary.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is booked to meet Wickremesinghe at night.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister likewise held talks with previous head administrator Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Sri Lankan Government has proposed to sign a MoU with India one month from now amid the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Sri Lanka.

The MoU proposes Indian interest being developed of port and oil tank cultivates in Trincomalee, setting up of an LNG control plant and terminal, channelled gas supply in capital Colombo, interstate and railroad extends in north and east of the nation and so on.

Wickremesinghe landed in New Delhi keep going night on a five-day visit to India. (ANI)