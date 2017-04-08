India signs MoU with Bangladesh on regulation of nuclear safety.

New Delhi, April 8: A Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Saturday between the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) for the exchange of technical information and cooperation in the regulation of nuclear safety and radiation protection.

Apart from this an agreement was also signed between the two countries on Inter-Agency Agreement between Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP), Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission(BAEC), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh on Cooperation regarding Nuclear Power Plant Projects in Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh all together signed 22 MoUs in the strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear cooperation and cyber security and a financial agreement. (ANI)