India Speed Week 2016 : Kolkata set to host three-day extravaganza from December 9-11

Kolkata, Oct 27 : The India Speed Week 2016 (ISW) organisers on Thursday announced a three-day extravaganza in Kolkata from December 9 to 11 to bring together drag racing teams and speedsters across various automobile segments and categories.

Former India football captain Baichung Bhutia and actors John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff will be present during the flag-off of the drag races and across the three days of the festival to cheer for the teams as they head down the tracks.

“We are thrilled to announce an event so grand. We plan to exhibit this large scale affair by showcasing the best in drag racing, auto exhibitions, adventure sports and entertainment across the three days of India Speed Week,” Amit Modi, chairman, India Speed Week said.

“Public roads, no matter how deserted or controlled can never match the safety, peace of mind and thrill of an airstrip. The zestful show, in a never been seen before format, will celebrate extravaganza, adrenaline and glamour,” Modi added.

Drag Racing at India Speed Week will be in the quarter mile format. So the fastest to cover a quarter mile distance on the runway from standstill is the winner in that category. Categories are defined by engine’s cubic capacities and modification levels.

–IANS