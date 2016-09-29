India starts paying back: Indian Army strikes 500 metres to 2 km inside Pakistan territory

New Delhi, september 29: According to reliable sources, India strikes were conducted 500 metres to 2 km inside Pakistan territory.

India conducted surgical strikes last night along the LoC to safeguard our nation, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. “Significant casualties have been caused to terrorists and those trying to shield them. We don’t have a plan to further conduct such strikes. India has spoken to Pakistan,” DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said.

How And Where Were Surgical Strikes Conducted and What Army Shares.

This information deemed safe for sharing by army:

Between 5 and 8 terrorist launch pads targeted across different sectors.

Surgical strikes carried out 500 metres to 2 kms inside Pak territory.

Strikes started past midnight, ended at 4:30am today.

Massive casualties of terrorists, their guides and handlers.

They were planning to attack within Jammu and Kashmir and in metros.

Strikes conducted after surveillance over 7 days.

Helicopters were used along with ground troops.

Courtesy: ndtv.com.