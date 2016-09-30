India Strike Back : Villagers can’t return home till de-escalation

New Delhi, Sep 30: Indian authorities have begun evacuating people living in villages located within 10 kilometres of the international border. Heads of local gurudwaras and temples with the help of village sarpanches asked the people to evacuate at the earliest.

The Border Security Force has put the international border on further alert after the Indian Army’s surgical strike.

Punjab shares a 553 km border with Pakistan. It has six districts which lie close to the international border. Some 135 villages lie very close to the border. In Rajasthan, four districts — Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sriganganagar — share over a 1,000 km-long border with Pakistan, while Gujarat shares a land and sea boundary with it.