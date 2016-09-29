India Strikes Back : We need a big heart to do this, defence experts hail strikes

Top defence experts today termed the ‘surgical strikes’ on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK as an “operational necessity” and said those were necessitated as the “levels of tolerance” were crossed.

Former top guns of the military lauded the bravery and calibrated approach of the Indian security forces as also the government for allowing the military to carry out the task and said “a long pending debt has been paid back today”.

They justified the strikes, saying the forces had entered into Indian territory occupied by Pakistan. “I am very pleased that the government is letting the Army do what it needs to do. Let Pakistani military know that this is what we have done and we will continue to do it (if) they do not behave themselves. We need a big heart for doing this.”