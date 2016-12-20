India strongly condemns assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, in Ankara

New Delhi, December 20: India on Tuesday strongly condemned the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, in Ankara.

“India strongly condemns the tragic assassination of the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by this dastardly act (of Monday),” it stated.

“We offer our condolences to the family of the ambassador … and share their pain and grief. There can never be any justification for violence and terrorism.”

On Monday, a gunman in a black suit and tie shot dead tKarlov as he was speaking at the opening of a photographic art exhibition in Ankara.

The gunman reportedly shouted “Don’t forget Aleppo. Don’t forget Syria. As long as our brothers are not safe, you will not enjoy safety. Whoever has a share in this oppression will pay for it one-by-one. Only death will take me away from here.”

The gunman was shot dead at the scene and identified as 22-year-old Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

He had been on duty for two-and-a-half years at the riot police unit in Ankara.

IANS