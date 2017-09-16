India strongly objects to Pakistan’s statement on Kashmir in UN, advises OIC to not comment on India’s internal affairs

New York/United States, September 16: At the United Nations meeting yesterday, India strongly told to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that it would be better if they do not comment in the internal affairs of India. According to reliable sources, India gave reply to the comments on Kashmir made by Pakistan. So, India told to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that “Advise you to not comment on India’s internal affairs.” Pakistan made its comments on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation of which it is a member.

According to media reports from the Asian News International, Sumit Seth who is the secretary of the Permanent Mission of India to United Nations said that “Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has no locus standi on India’s internal affairs, we strongly advise the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to refrain from making such references in future.”

Sumit Seth delivered his response using the ‘right of reply’, after Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation made a statement. Sumit Seth further said that “The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in its statement contains factually incorrect and misleading references to the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir. India absolutely rejects all such references. The Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India.”

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is a 57-nation body that states it is “the collective voice of the Muslim world”. The External Affairs Ministry said that “India completely rejects all such references. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has no locus standi on India’s internal affairs. We strongly advise the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to refrain from making such references in future.”