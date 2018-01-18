India successfully launches nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V

Chennai, Jan 18 : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India has successfully launched ballistic missile Agni-V.

“We have successfully launched nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V today,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here.

India test fired Intercontinental 5000-km range surface to surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast at 9:53 am today.

The Agni-V was last tested on December 26, 2016, which was then described as the fourth and final experimental test of the three-stage missile. (ANI)