India successfully test fires indigenously developed surface to air Agni-III intermediate-range ballistic missile

Balasore, Apr 27 : India today successfully test fired the user trial of the indigenously developed surface to air Agni-III intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.
The Agni-3 missile, which can strike targets up to 3000 km, was successfully test fired at 0912 hours from the launch complex three of the Abdul Kalam island, earlier known as Wheeler Island, closed to Dhamra coast in Odisha in the Bay of Bengal.
Agni-3, though not an ICBM, with a range of more than 3,000 km is considered a strategic asset as it has capability to carry conventional and nuclear war heads.
The indigenously-built Agni-III, is capable of carrying warheads weighing up to 1.
5 tonnes, is 16 metres tall and weighs eight tonnes.

