India successfully test Fires Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile jointly developed with Israel

September 20, 2016

Balasore, Sep 20: Surface-to-air ballistic missile Barak-8 test fired from Chandipur launchpad-3 at 10:13 AM today.  The missile test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea.

The missile guided by a radar system and on-board avionics fired against a pilot-less target aircraft mimicking an attacking combat aircraft. Both Indian and Israel teams participated in the launch campaign.

The 4.5-meter long ballistic missile weighs around 270 kg and can carry a payload of 60 kg. Apart from the missile, the system includes a Multi-Functional Surveillance and Threat Alert Radar (MFSTAR) for detection, tracking and guidance of the missile.

Barak 8 was jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Israel’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, Elta Systems, Rafael and other companies. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will produce the missiles.

Barak 8 (the Hebrew word for Lightning) also known as LR-SAM is an Indian-Israeli surface-to-air missile (SAM), designed to defend against any type of airborne threat including aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, and UAVs as well as cruise missiles and combat jets out to a maximum range of 70 km.

