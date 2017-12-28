India successfully test-fires supersonic interceptor missile

Balasore (Odisha) , December 28 : India successfully test-fired its indigenously developed Advanced Air Defence (AAD) supersonic interceptor missile here today.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired the missile from a defence test facility on Kalam Island, which is capable of destroying any incoming ballistic missile at low altitude.

This was the third supersonic interceptor test that took place this year, in which an incoming ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted.

The earlier two tests were conducted on February 11 and March 1 as part of attempts to have a full-fledged multi-layer Ballistic Missile Defence system. (ANI)