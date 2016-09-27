India summons Pakistan envoy, provides proof Pak hand in Uri attack

New Delhi, Sep 27: India summons Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit on the Uri attacks. This is the second time Basit has been summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar over the terror attack.

Jaishankar presented proof of cross border terrorism and told Basit that the Uri attackers came from Pakistan.

India has provided information on the two guides from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan who helped the infiltrators.

Other information on the identity of the terrorists and the handlers have also been provided to Pakistan.

Results of the probe into the Uri attacks confirming Pakistan’s role has been presented to the Pak envoy.

Last week, Jaishankar provided Basit with the content of GPS recovered from the bodies of terrorists with coordinates that indicate the point and time of infiltration across the LoC and the subsequent route to the terror attack site and grenades with Pakistani markings as evidence of Pakistan’s role in Uri attack in which 18 jawans were killed.

Asserting that the latest terrorist attack in Uri only underlines that the infrastructure of terrorism in Pakistan remains active, Jaishankar demanded that Pakistan lives up to its public commitment to refrain from supporting and sponsoring terrorism against India.

He also reminded Basit that the Pakistan government had made a solemn commitment in January 2004 to not allow its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India. “The persistent and growing violation of this undertaking is a matter of very serious concern,” he told Basit.

In a release, External Affairs Ministry said this year, beginning with the Pathankot airbase attack, there have been continuous attempts by armed terrorists to cross the LoC and International Boundary in order to carry out attacks in India.