India, Switzerland agree on return of ‘irregular’ migrants
New Delhi, September 12: An agreement between India and Switzerland on the return of “irregular migrants” was approved on Monday.
The Union Cabinet gave its approval for signing of the Technical Arrangement between India and Switzerland on the identification and return of Swiss and Indian nationals and its implementation, reports deccanchronicle.com.
Conclusion of the Bilateral Technical Arrangement (BTA) has been linked to the Visa Free Agreement for holders of Diplomatic passports as a package deal.
The BTA essentially aims to formalise the existing procedure for cooperation on the return of irregular migrants between the two countries without introducing any additional obligations or exacting timeframes.
“It would also help to leverage the Readmission Agreement to liberalise visa and work permit regimes for legitimate Indian travellers. This has been envisaged as a key goal in the recently concluded India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (CAMM),” an official statement after the meeting of the Cabinet said.