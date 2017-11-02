India the headquarters of childhood malnutrition and obesity: Reveals study by Assocham, EY

New Delhi, November 2: Certain studies on nutrition deficiency has proved that In India there exist a socio-economic gradient of childhood malnutrition. The studies reveal that India possesses the largest number of malnourished children in the world.

At present, the nation is struggling to overcome poverty and hunger at large. The real picture is that, hunger grips many parts of the country in rural areas.

The study stressed the nation’s need to formulate strategies to curb poverty and social inequities. The study was conducted jointly by Assocham and EY, which found that, despite the malnutrition in rural India, the urban India is facing the hazards of excess nutrition.

The reports say that “over the decade from 2005 to 2015, there has been an overall reduction in the infant mortality rate and under-five mortality rate in India, yet the country is housing about 50 percent of undernourished children of the world.”

The report also reveals that 40 percent of the Indian childhood were undernourished towards the end of 2015.

Not only in child malnutrition, India is on a third rank in obesity as well as the country is known as the diabetes capital of the world.

“About 37 percent of our under-five children are underweight, 39 percent are stunted (low height-for-age), 21 percent are wasted (low weight-for-height) and 8 percent are severely acutely malnourished,” said the study.

While the percentage of stunted children under five reduced from 48 percent in 2005-06 to 39 percent in 2015-16, the percentage of children who are wasted increased slightly from 19.8 percent to 21 percent, says the report.

The percentage of underweight children is higher (38 percent) in rural areas when compared to urban areas (29 percent).

The report also says that only 10 percent children in the age group of 6-23 months are getting an adequate diet. The study also reveals the inequality prevailing in the society even in nutritional status.