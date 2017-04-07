India to formally start diesel export to Bangladesh from tomorrow.

New Delhi, April 7: India will officially start the business supply of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) to Bangladesh from Saturday, said Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. While talking to the Indian and Bangladeshi media on the sidelines of an event at a hotel here, Pradhan said that an inaugural consignment of 2200 metric tonnes of HSD would be sent to Bangladesh.

India plans to make a pipeline to transport HSD to Bangladesh and move a legal proposal on the friendship project during Hasina’s meeting with Modi, diplomatic sources said. Until the project is finished, HSD will be carried from Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery to Bangladesh via rail and one such consignment will be flagged off by the two prime ministers.

Talking about the current state of relations between Bangladesh and India, Minister Pradhan said, “There is a holistic cooperation between the two countries and our relations is moving towards a new era.”

He said that the issue of water sharing of the River Teesta is important, but in the Indian riverine system, the opinion of all states through which the river flows needs to be considered before a final decision is made. (ANI)