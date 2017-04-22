India-US ties more stronger, matured: Arun Jaitley

Washington, April 22: India-US ties have significantly improved over the last few decades, becoming more “stronger” and “matured” and defying changes in governments in both the countries, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

Jaitley, speaking at a reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna, said the Indian government is looking forward to working with the Trump Administration to strengthen the various dimensions of the bilateral ties.

Stressing that India-US relationship has bipartisan support in both the countries, he said, “In one sense it is a bipartisan relationship. I am sure it would be a great privilege for us to continue with the new administration to strengthen the various dimensions of this relationship.

“The US-India relationship over the last few decades has significantly improved. It is far stronger, far matured. It defied the changes in the government whether in the US or in India,” he said.

“There is a little more optimism this year than I have seen in the last three years. This seems to be the good news, as far as these meetings are concerned,” he said.