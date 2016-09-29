India has violated the ‘sovereignty’ of Pakistan by conducting surgical strikes across LoC: Mustafa Kamal

New Delhi , September 29: Mustafa Kamal, a leader of the opposition National Conference party in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said India has violated the sovereignty of Pakistan by allowing the army to conduct surgical strikes across the Line of Control. (LoC)

“The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of our country has given a Press Conference in which he has said the Indian Army has carried out surgical strikes across the (Line of Control) LoC. Reportedly, on militant training camps along the LoC in which a large number of militants.. At the outset, this aggression, not to give it a sweeter word of saying ‘surgical strike’, they have violated the sovereignty of Pakistan, under whose administrative control the other side is, the PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is,” Kamal said.

Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) announced that the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), in the wake of the infiltration bids by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC), including at Uri and Poonch earlier this month.

Lt. Gen. Singh said that the operation of the Indian Army was basically focussed to ensure that the terrorists do not succeed in their design of infiltration and carry out destruction endangering the lives of citizens of the nation.

“This has the potential of a full scale war between the two, which will be very unfortunate, not only for us here in Jammu and Kashmir, for the country India, and the country Pakistan. I am sure the countries of the world, especially the power blocks, they will definitely have something to say on this issue,” Kamal added.

Pondering on the genesis of militancy in Kashmir, Kamal said, “Unfortunately, this is the story that has been circulated that India is facing militant threats. Militancy was born in J&K in 1989-90 and it was entirely an effort on our side.”

“As borne out by a letter that has been written by two dozen prominent Kashmiri Pandits, dated 22nd of September, 1990, after the exodus took place, they have clearly said Jagmohan made Kashmiri Pandits scapegoats and apologised to Muslims of Kashmir for having left them in distress. This is the latest and the clearest proof that Pakistan has taken advantage of militancy that was created within the country and the Kashmiri Pandits have named Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Jagmohan and a few others who instigated their exodus, who brought militancy here,” he said.

“Countrymen deserve to know the truth. The world deserves to know the truth, and our working President, Omar Abdullah, he said in Parliament there should be a Truth Reconciliation Commission to go into the genesis of militancy. Why hasn’t the government constituted this commission?” Kamal asked.

He concluded by saying, “India is a peace loving country, as said repeatedly. This is the first time, we find, that instead of being the aggressed, they are the aggressors.”

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N Vohra, Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti have been briefed on the surgical strikes by the Indian Army.

However, denying the claims, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier today said, “There has been no surgical strike by India, instead there had been cross border fire initiated and conducted by India which is an existential phenomenon”, reports Geo News. The ISPR however, confirmed that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the crossfire.

The statement came after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Defence Ministry in a joint statement announced that the Indian Army had carried out multiple surgical strikes on various locations along the Line of Control late on Wednesday night.