India vs Australia Third Test: The Border-Gavaskar series in Ranchi starts

New Delhi, Mar. 16: The second last Test of the four-match series between India and Australia begins in Ranchi today, and it is also the first ever Test hosted by the city, which will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

The Border-Gavaskar series is currently locked at 1-1. India had lost the first Test at Pune by 333 runs, while it bounced back in the second game at Bengaluru with a 75-run victory.

For the Test beginning today, Murali Vijay is all set to make a return after recovering from a shoulder injury, while Abhinav Mukund could make way for the Indian opener.

Australia, on the other hand, will be without paceman Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as both have been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to injuries. Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell are the front runners to replace them.

(ANI)