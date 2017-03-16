India vs Australia Third Test: The Border-Gavaskar series in Ranchi starts

Team India
The second last Test of the four-match series between India and Australia begins in Ranchi today, and it is also the first ever Test hosted by the city, which will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

The Border-Gavaskar series is currently locked at 1-1. India had lost the first Test at Pune by 333 runs, while it bounced back in the second game at Bengaluru with a 75-run victory.
For the Test beginning today, Murali Vijay is all set to make a return after recovering from a shoulder injury, while Abhinav Mukund could make way for the Indian opener.
Australia, on the other hand, will be without paceman Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as both have been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to injuries. Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell are the front runners to replace them.

