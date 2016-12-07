India vs Eng England Test: Supreme Court to hear BCCI plea seeking funds for matches at 3pm

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Supreme Court agreed to hear today the plea of BCCI seeking disbursal of Rs 1.33 crore for holding two test matches between India and England.

A bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur considered the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the cricket body that funds be released for holding the test matches to be played in Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

Sibal said that earlier also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was allowed to disburse funds for holding the matches of the ongoing India-England series.

“The quorum of the bench, which has been hearing the BCCI matter is not available at present and same would be made available at 3 PM today,” the bench said.

The apex court had on November 8 removed the hurdles created by state cricket associations on the holding of the India-England test series by allowing BCCI to incur the expense of Rs 58.66 lakh for the first match which started on November 9, warning that no part of fund will go to the host Saurashtra Cricket Association.