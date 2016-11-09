India vs England : England to bat against India in first Test at Rajkot

Rajkot, Nov 9: England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the first cricket Test match against India beginning at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

India are the top ranked team in the world while England are in the fourth place.

England have handed a debut to 19-year-old opener Haseeb Hameed while India have gone in with five bowlers.

The teams:

India (From): Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Umesh Yadav.

England (From): Alastair Cook (captain), Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Zafar Ansari, Stuart Broad, Adil Rashid.