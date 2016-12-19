India vs England: Fifth Test, Day 4 scoreboard

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) The following is the scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the fifth cricket Test between India and England at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on Monday:

England first innings 477 all out

India first innings (overnight 391-4)

Lokesh Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199

Parthiv Patel c Buttler b Ali 71

Cheteshwar Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16

Virat Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15

Karun Nair not out 303

Murali Vijay lbw b Dawson 29

Ravichandran Ashwin c Buttler b Broad 67

Ravindra Jadeja c Ball b Dawson 51

Umesh Yadav not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 4, w 1) 7

Total (7 wickets declared; 190.4 overs) 759

Fall of wickets: 1-152 (Patel, 41.5 overs), 2-181 (Pujara, 50.5), 3-211 (Kohli, 60.4), 4-372 (Rahul, 102.3), 5-435 (Vijay, 123.4), 6-616 (Ashwin, 170.4), 7-754 (Jadeja, 189.5)

Bowling

Stuart Broad 27-6-80-2

Jake Ball 23-2-93-0

Moeen Ali 41-1-190-1

Ben Stokes 20-2-76-1

Adil Rashid 29.4-1-153-1

Liam Dawson 43-4-129-2

Joe Root 2-0-12-0

Keaton Jennings 5-1-20-0

England 2nd innings

Alastair Cook not out 3

Keaton Jennings not out 9

Extras 0

Total (0 wickets; 5 overs) 12

Bowling

Ishant Sharma 1-0-2-0

Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-7-0

Ravidra Jadeja 2-0-3-0

Joe Root 2-0-12-0

–IANS

pur/vt