India vs England: Fifth Test, Day 4 scoreboard
Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) The following is the scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the fifth cricket Test between India and England at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on Monday:
England first innings 477 all out
India first innings (overnight 391-4)
Lokesh Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199
Parthiv Patel c Buttler b Ali 71
Cheteshwar Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16
Virat Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15
Karun Nair not out 303
Murali Vijay lbw b Dawson 29
Ravichandran Ashwin c Buttler b Broad 67
Ravindra Jadeja c Ball b Dawson 51
Umesh Yadav not out 1
Extras (b 2, lb 4, w 1) 7
Total (7 wickets declared; 190.4 overs) 759
Fall of wickets: 1-152 (Patel, 41.5 overs), 2-181 (Pujara, 50.5), 3-211 (Kohli, 60.4), 4-372 (Rahul, 102.3), 5-435 (Vijay, 123.4), 6-616 (Ashwin, 170.4), 7-754 (Jadeja, 189.5)
Bowling
Stuart Broad 27-6-80-2
Jake Ball 23-2-93-0
Moeen Ali 41-1-190-1
Ben Stokes 20-2-76-1
Adil Rashid 29.4-1-153-1
Liam Dawson 43-4-129-2
Joe Root 2-0-12-0
Keaton Jennings 5-1-20-0
England 2nd innings
Alastair Cook not out 3
Keaton Jennings not out 9
Extras 0
Total (0 wickets; 5 overs) 12
Bowling
Ishant Sharma 1-0-2-0
Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-7-0
Ravidra Jadeja 2-0-3-0
Joe Root 2-0-12-0
