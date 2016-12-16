India vs England Fifth Test: England post 68/2 at lunch

Chennai, Dec 16:  Indian bowlers struck early blows as England posted 68/2 at lunch on the first day of the fifth and final cricket Test here on Friday.

Joe Root (44) and Moeen ALi (7) were at the crease at the break.

Pacer Ishant Sharma struck the first blow for the hosts by sending back the in-form Keaton Jennings.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued his excellent record against Alistair Cook, inducing an outer edge from the England captain that was snapped up by his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in the slips.

Brief scores:

England: 68/2 (Joe Root batting, Ishant Sharma 1-5, Ravindra Jadeja 1-12) vs India.

