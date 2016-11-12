India vs England First Test: Alastair Cook, Haseeb Hameed extend England’s lead

Rajkot, Nov 12 : Skipper Alastair Cook and debutant opener Haseeb Hameed put on an undefeated 114-run stand as England took a 163-run second innings lead at stumps on the penultimate day of the opening Test against India here on Saturday.

At stumps, Cook was unbeaten on 46 while his partner Hameed was batting on 62 after England skittled out India for 488, to take a slender 44-run lead in their first essay at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

For India, opener Murali Vijay (126) and local boy Cheteshwar Pujara (124) scored brilliant centuries while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck a defiant 70.

–IANS