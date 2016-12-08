India vs England Fourth Test: England to bat

Mumbai, Dec 8 : England captain Alatair Cook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

India named opener K.L. Rahul, in place of Ajinkya Rahane, and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team. Kumar was picked for the injured Mohammed Shami.

India lead the five match series 2-0. The fifth Test will be played in Chennai.

The teams: India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

England: Alastair Cook (C), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Jake Ball

