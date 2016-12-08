India vs England Fourth Test: England to bat

December 8, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Dec 8 : England captain Alatair Cook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

India named opener K.L. Rahul, in place of Ajinkya Rahane, and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team. Kumar was picked for the injured Mohammed Shami.

India lead the five match series 2-0. The fifth Test will be played in Chennai.

The teams: India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

England: Alastair Cook (C), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Jake Ball

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
After the Test Series against England India getting accustomed to World No.1 tag
India vs England Fifth Test: England post 68/2 at lunch
India vs England LIVE Score: 4th Test, Day 1st at Mumbai
India vs Eng England Test: Supreme Court to hear BCCI plea seeking funds for matches at 3pm
India vs England Test: BCCI moves Supreme Court seeking disbursal of fund for remaining matches
Mohali Test: India beat England, take 2-0 lead in series
Top