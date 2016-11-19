India vs England Second Test: England post 191/6 at lunch on Day

Visakhapatnam, Nov 19 : Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow posted half-centuries as England reached 191/6 in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the second cricket Test against India here on Saturday.

Stokes was unbeaten on 55 at the break with Adil Rashid batting on one at the other end at the VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Stokes has hit eight boundaries off the 129 deliveries he has faced so far.

Bairstow also played a crucial role as the visitors went about their attempt to salvage the innings after losing quick wickets on Friday.

The right-hander scored 53 runs off 152 balls with five hits to the fence before fast bowler Umesh Yadav uprooted his middle stump shortly before lunch.

Brief scores:

England (first innings): 191/6 (Ben Stokes 55 batting, Jonny Bairstow 53; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-53) vs India 455.