India vs England Test: Manish Pandey replaces injured Ajinkya Rahane for remainder matches

Mumbai, Dec 7 : Promising Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey was on Wednesday named as a replacement for injured Ajinkya Rahane, who was ruled out of the remainder of the cricket Test rubber against England.

Rahane fractured his right index finger after being hit by a ball during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday — a day before the fourth Test.

“The BCCI medical team confirms that India batsman Ajinkya Rahane sustained an avulsion fracture on his right index finger and has been ruled out for the remaining two Test matches of the series against England,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“A ball stuck Rahane during the practice session today (Wednesday). Manish Pandey has been included in the team as a replacement for Rahane,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai medium pacer Shardul Thakur has been included in the India squad as a back up for pacer Mohammed Shami, who is nursing a sore knee.

“The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation will be taken before the start of the fourth Test match,” the statement read.

