India vs England Test : SC allows BCCI to spend Rs 59 lakh for Rajkot match

New Delhi, Nov 08: The Supreme Court has permitted the Board of Control for Cricket in India to incur expense to the tune of Rs 58.66 lakh for the India-England test match beginning in Rajkot from tomorrow.

Payments have to be made directly to the parties concerned with contract; no fund will go to Saurashtra cricket body, the court has stipulated.

The court has permitted the same arrangement for incurring funds by the BCCI for international matches till December 3.

The Court has also given its nod to the Lodha panel to engage administrative staff and experts to determine the amount to be paid by BCCI for contracts for matches.