India vs England Test: BCCI moves Supreme Court seeking disbursal of fund for remaining matches

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking disbursal of an amount of approximately Rs 1.33 crores for the remaining two Tests between India and England to be held in Mumbai and Chennai.

The apex court has decided to hear the plea at 3 p.m. today.

The two Test matches of the ongoing five-match series are slated to be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (December 8-12) and MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (December 16-20).

On October 21, the top court passed an interim order asking the BCCI to “cease and desist” from disbursing funds to state associations until the association gave a written resolution that it would adopt all the recommendations approved by the court.

On October 1, the board had accepted many of the “significant recommendations” of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee. However, it excluded the important ones which have been bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.

The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and keeping to retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.

The cricket board has consistently argued that they have implemented many of the Lodha panel’s recommendations but their members have problems in implementing only some of them.

The Lodha Committee was appointed after the ‘conflict of interest’ issue sparked a controversy in Indian cricket.

(ANI)