India vs England Third Test: Keeper Parthiv Patel replaces injured Wriddhiman Saha

Mumbai, Nov 23 : Gujarat wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has replaced injured Wriddhiman Saha for the third cricket Test against England starting in Mohali on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday.

“BCCI medical team confirms that India wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha developed a strain in his left thigh during the second match of the five match Paytm Test Series-2016, played against England at Visakhapatnam,” BCCI said.

“As a precautionary measure, Saha has been advised rest and will not play in the next Test match of the series,” it added.

Parthiv Patel will replace Saha in the Indian team for the third Test to be played from November 26, 2016, at Mohali.”

The 31-year-old Parthiv last played Test cricket in August 2008. He has had a fine start to the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, registering 415 runs in his first eight innings.

Parthiv said that the comeback has arrived at the right time. “Thank you very much everyone for ur wishes…this couldn’t have come at a better time..will give my best..#happytobeback#india#test,” Parthiv wrote on Twitter.

–IANS