India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view

New Delhi, Jan 30: A phenomenon which was last seen on March 31, 1866, 150 years ago will reappear in the celestial world- the super moon, blue moon and lunar eclipse will take place on the same night. A literal once-in-a-lifetime moment!

As astrologers claim, there aren’t many precautions required to view the celestial spectacle.

All you need is a perfect open space, amazing spots like Dharamsala, Tosh in Himachal Pradesh, Vangani in Maharashtra, also known as perfect spots to gaze at the night sky. Nubra Valley in Ladakh is also another place accessible for people residing in far north. Down south, places like Coorg and Ooty can provide breathtaking views of the super blue blood moon on January 31, 2018.

Try taking a break from your monotonous routine to have a beautiful night sky watch on Jan 31th. Try getting to any one of the above-mentioned places to have your memorable blood moon view.

