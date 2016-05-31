India will make corporate bonds part of fundraising for projects, says RBI official

May 31, 2016 | By :
The monetary policy regulator also refused to give any details about the time it will take to replenish the currency notes.

Mumbai, May 31: India will make it compulsory for companies to raise funds via corporate bonds for some projects such as infrastructure, said Chandan Sinha, an executive director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Tuesday.

“We are already talking of moving the corporates towards bonds financing. There would be a compulsory recourse for part financing of their projects,” he said at a conference on corporate bonds in Mumbai.

The comments come as India is looking to develop its corporate bond markets, reducing the reliance of companies on a struggling banking sector for funding.

Tags:
Related News
Government halts coin production; Reason-lack of storage space
Reserve Bank of India holding back Rs 2000 notes?
RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent
Mobile wallets can soon enable unlimited transfer of funds, says Paytm CEO Renu Satti
RBI to issue Rs 100 coin soon, reduces printing currency notes for promoting digital transactions
RBI approves Spice Digital to process bill payments under Bharat Bill Payment System as BBPOU
Top