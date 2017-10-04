India will vote against UN ban on capital punishment for homosexual relations

New Delhi, September 04: The United Nations recently announced a resolution passed on Friday, ‘The question of death penalty’, in which to denounce the capital punishment for consensual same-sex relations by the 47-member UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

27 people voted in favor of it, 13 against and 7 abstained. Among these 13 nations were India and the United States.

Reports say that “India believes that there’s no reason to denounce the state killing of lesbian and gay people” and the resolution was against the usage of the death penalty “arbitrarily or in a discriminatory manner”, also including for homosexuality.

Which also shows that it also criticised the use of death penalty on minors, intellectually or physically disabled persons and pregnant women, and also asked for the acknowledgment of racial and ethnic biases in the penalty’s application.

According to reports says, six criminalize same-sex relationship with death, in which Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Yemen, Nigeria, and Somalia, reported as Independent, The number increases to eight if ISIS-occupied territories of Iraq and Syria are included.

Some of the eight countries which introduced the voter were supported by other around the world including UK, Congo, Kyrgyzstan, and Bolivia. some of the 13 states listed to vote against the resolution were Botswana, Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, China, India, Iraq, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the US and the United Arab Emirates.

Indian government’s anti-LGBTQI+ stand is not news. with the section 377 of the IPC, which criminalizes ‘carnal intercourse against the order of nature’ – and has been used in many cases against people in consensual homosexual relationships.